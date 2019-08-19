Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $386-$394 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.32 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. 541,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,962. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.93.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,564,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,466,100. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

