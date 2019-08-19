Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.
EXR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.71. 618,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,784 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,120,000 after purchasing an additional 934,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,072,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,939,000 after purchasing an additional 787,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
