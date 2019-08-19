Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $262,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,680,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $66,181.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $949,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,763 shares of company stock worth $616,906 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after buying an additional 813,228 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,120,000 after buying an additional 934,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,050,000 after buying an additional 321,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,734,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after buying an additional 348,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.71. 618,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,708. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $122.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

