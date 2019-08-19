Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,241.06

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,241.06 and traded as high as $2,542.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,534.00, with a volume of 1,023,802 shares trading hands.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.11 ($29.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,447.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,241.06.

In other Experian news, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total transaction of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

