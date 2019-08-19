Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Exela Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura cut their price target on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO James Reynolds acquired 247,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,465. The company has a market cap of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

