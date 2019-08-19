ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Hits $531,884.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $531,884.00 and approximately $11,200.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00901778 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,648,616 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.