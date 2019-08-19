Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Kenneth A. Samet Acquires 7,200 Shares

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EVH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. 1,072,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 300,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.