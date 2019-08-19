Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Kenneth A. Samet Acquires 7,200 Shares

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
EVH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. 1,072,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.05.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
