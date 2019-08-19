Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given a $20.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) has been assigned a $20.00 price target by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

EB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

