Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.65. Euroseas shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 47,936 shares traded.

ESEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Euroseas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Euroseas had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.