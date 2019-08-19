Ethorse (HORSE) Trading Up 165.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Ethorse has traded 165.1% higher against the dollar. Ethorse has a market cap of $839,123.00 and $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethorse token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.04767650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000917 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ethorse

HORSE is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

