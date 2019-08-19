Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Purchases $104,279.70 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Robert Mitzman acquired 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $104,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ESQ traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 20,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

