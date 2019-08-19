Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Purchases $104,279.70 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Robert Mitzman acquired 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $104,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ESQ traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 20,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $26.64.
Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%.
ESQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
About Esquire Financial
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
