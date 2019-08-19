Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Up 2.6%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $14.07, 16,041 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 644,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock worth $1,412,101 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 10.4% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Epizyme by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Epizyme by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.