EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Set at $111.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has been assigned a $111.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.59.

EOG traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,006. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 220,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

