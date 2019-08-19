Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.12

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.12 and traded as high as $39.95. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 7,122 shares traded.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 553,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,058,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,623,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

