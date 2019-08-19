Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.79

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and traded as high as $58.29. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 657,655 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

