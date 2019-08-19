Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

EDV traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.38. 94,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.32. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$16.34 and a 1-year high of C$28.27.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.65, for a total value of C$1,359,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,610,736.20. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.52, for a total transaction of C$310,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,554,751.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,104.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

