Emeco (ASX:EHL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.18. Emeco shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 521,372 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94.

About Emeco (ASX:EHL)

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. The company's rental fleet includes trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders.

