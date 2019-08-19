Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 13%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) dropped 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 132,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 93,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.