Elrond Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $14.80 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00264908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.01339361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00093271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

