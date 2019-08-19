Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $166.50.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 106,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.