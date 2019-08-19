Elastic One Day Volume Reaches $33,450.00 (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastic Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

