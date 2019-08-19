Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.72.

NASDAQ:ELAN opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

