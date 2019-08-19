EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Shares Up 1.4%

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

