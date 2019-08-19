EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.92 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $236,497.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00145178 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003989 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,705.20 or 1.00013793 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043035 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000402 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

