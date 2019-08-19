EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $101,978.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.04755870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

