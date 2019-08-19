DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.29 ($36.39).

DEQ stock opened at €22.54 ($26.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €23.82 ($27.70) and a 12-month high of €30.50 ($35.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.10.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

