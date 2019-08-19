Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lowered by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 123,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

