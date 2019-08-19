Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $8.49. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.