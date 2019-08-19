Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.44

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.55. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,257 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

