Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.75 and last traded at C$26.72, with a volume of 10043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.61.

D.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 65,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,536,723.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,550,738 shares in the company, valued at C$224,416,556.01. Also, Director Detlef Bierbaum sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.56, for a total transaction of C$345,190.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,413,467.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 187,400 shares of company stock worth $4,389,670.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

