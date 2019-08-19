Dragon Coins 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,799.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00262947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.01332605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

