Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 2,190 Shares

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $38,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,167 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $113,041.11.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 2,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $185,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.46. 29,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. Dorchester Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.35% and a return on equity of 51.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

