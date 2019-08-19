Dock Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $895,480.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00268314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.01335616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,685,359 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

