Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.50 ($4.57).

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price (up from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 299 ($3.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 290.60 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.