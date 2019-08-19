Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $57.17.

DDS opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Dillard’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

