Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $673.18

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $673.18 and traded as low as $460.20. Dignity shares last traded at $474.00, with a volume of 90,532 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dignity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 599.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 673.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.27.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

