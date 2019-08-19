Diamond Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1,068.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,293,353 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

