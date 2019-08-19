Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $167.01. 12,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,709. Diageo has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

