DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 6.2% Higher

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.65, 1,434,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,039,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $756.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -128.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 707,575 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DHT by 465.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DHT by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DHT by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 523,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

