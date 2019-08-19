Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$230.00” Price Target for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a $230.00 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLED. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $218.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,255,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $2,465,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,393.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,801 shares of company stock valued at $34,646,297 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

