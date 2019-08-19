Desire Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Desire has a market cap of $23,206.00 and $8,132.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,717.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.78 or 0.01881152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.34 or 0.03031784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00719215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00820731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00052056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00505850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00131044 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,617,996 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,996 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

