Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.56. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 22,635 shares.

DML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.15 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $330.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.