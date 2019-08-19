DeltaChain Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $11,405.00 and $8,163.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00065966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00361907 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006708 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,484,798,482 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.