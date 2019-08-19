DECENT Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DECENT has a market cap of $1.86 million and $271,687.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, LBank, Bittrex and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001811 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000492 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, LBank, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.