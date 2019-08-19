Debitum Achieves Market Cap of $511,666.00 (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Debitum has a total market capitalization of $511,666.00 and $12,929.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Debitum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00265599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.01346104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.