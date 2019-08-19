Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.82. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 57,280 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DF. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dean Foods Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Dean Foods by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

