Datum (DAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $121,164.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00262820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.01341274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00092772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

