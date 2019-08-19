DA Davidson Analysts Give Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) a $58.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,316. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $35,862,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 77,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Logitech International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 371,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

