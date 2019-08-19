CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.31. CytRx shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that CytRx Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 1,076,287.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of CytRx worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.