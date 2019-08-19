CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,126 shares.The stock last traded at $70.65 and had previously closed at $69.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

